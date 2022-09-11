Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Rainer Schaller

Stand: 11.09.2022

11 September

Sonntag, 11. September 2022

Benjamin Booker
Have you seen my son?
Album: Benjamin Booker

Hauschka
Ping (Tolouse Low Tray RMX)
Album: Salon Des Amateurs

Swans
Saved
Album: Burning World

Sisyphus
I won't be afraid
Album: Sisyphus

Roman Flügel
Softice
Album: Fatty Folders

Pantha du Prince
Saturn Strobe
Album: This Bliss

Thumbers
Drop the Game (Flume & Chet Faker)
Album: Drop the game

Sohn
Lights
Album: Tremors

Pantha du Prince and the Bell Laboratory
Spectral Split
Album: Spectral Split

Bibio
Mind Bokeh
Album: Mind Bokeh

Amon Tobin
Clean Up
Album: Chaos Theory

Mount Kimbie
Fall Out
Album: Cold Spring Fault Less Youth

Amon Tobin
The Clean Up
Album: Chaos Theory - The Soundtrack to Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 3


