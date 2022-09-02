Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 02.09.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

02 September

Freitag, 02. September 2022

Beyoncé
Summer Renaissance
Album: Renaissance

Kenny Beats
Parenthesis
Album: Louie

Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto
La Maestranza
Album: V.A. Lift It Up Pt IV

Kenny Beats
Parenthesis
Album: Louie

SOHN
Life Behind Glass
Album: Trust

Sleater-Kinney
Little Babies
Album: Revenge of the She-Punks - A Feminist Music History. Compilation Inspired by the Book

Off The Meds
Bang Bang
Album: Best Off

Die Ströme
Trang & Flinky
Album: Nr. 2

Die Ströme
Stadlberg
Album: Nr. 2

Kenny Beats
Parenthesis
Album: Louie

Kenny Beats
Parenthesis
Album: Louie

Unloved
Waiting For Tomorrow
Album: The Pink Album

Alvvays
Easy On Your Own?
Album: Blue Rev

Danger Mouse & Black Thought
Because ft Joey Bada$$, Russ, Dylan
Album: Cheat Codes

Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
Savanne
Album: Ali

Wet Satin
Golden Prawns
Album: Wet Satin

Tomu DJ
New Body ft. DJ Manny, Sucia!
Album: Half Moon Bay

Die Nerven
Keine Bewegung
Album: Die Nerven

Matthew E. White
Only in America: It Feels Like This ft Lonnie Holley
Album: Only in America

Julia Jacklin
Lydia Wears A Cross
Album: Pre Pleasure

Hot Chip
Down
Album: Freakout/Release

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
Edge of the Edge
Album: Reset


