Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 26. August 2022

Interpol

Obstacle 1

Album: Turn On The Bright Lights

Julia Jacklin

I was Neon

Album: Pre Pleasure

Tamo DJ

New Body ft DJ Manny & Sucia

Album: Half Moon Bay

UTO

Souvent Parfois

Album: Song

Eyedress

Shrooms in Disneyland ft Tim Koh

Album: Full Time Lover

Wreckx´n´Effect

Rump Shaker

Single

Ol´ Dirty Bastard

Got Your Money ft Kelis

Album: N**** Please

Snoop Dogg

Drop It Like It's Hot ft Pharrell

Single

Britney Spears

I'm A Slave 4 U ft Pharrell

Single

Madonna

Candy Shop

Album: Hard Candy

Daft Punk

Get Lucky

Album: Discovery

N.E.R.D.

Stay Together

Album: In Search Of

Greentea Peng

Stuck in the middle

Single

Conor Oberst

Lua (Live im Atomic Cafe München 15.11.2011)

Single

Matthew E. White

Only in America: Community Meditation

Album: Only in America

Ant Orange

Flutter (Ada Remix)

Album: You're Super In Diagonal - Remixed

Ezra Furman

Point Me Toward The Real

Album: All Of Us Flames

Pantha Du Prince

Blume

Album: Garden Gaia

Pantha Du Prince

Golden Galactic

Album: Garden Gaia

Wildes

Hitze

Single

Wet Satin

Erta Ake

Album: Wet Satin

Wet Satin

Rainbow Glint ft Luis Vasquez

Album: Wet Satin

Isaac Hayes

Theme From Shaft

Album: Shaft

Rocko Schamoni

Rocko & Romy

Album: All Ein

Valerie June

Fade Into You (Mazzy Star Cover)

Album: Under Cover EP