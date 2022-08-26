Playlist Ralf Summer
26. August
Freitag, 26. August 2022
Interpol
Obstacle 1
Album: Turn On The Bright Lights
Julia Jacklin
I was Neon
Album: Pre Pleasure
Tamo DJ
New Body ft DJ Manny & Sucia
Album: Half Moon Bay
UTO
Souvent Parfois
Album: Song
Eyedress
Shrooms in Disneyland ft Tim Koh
Album: Full Time Lover
Wreckx´n´Effect
Rump Shaker
Single
Ol´ Dirty Bastard
Got Your Money ft Kelis
Album: N**** Please
Snoop Dogg
Drop It Like It's Hot ft Pharrell
Single
Britney Spears
I'm A Slave 4 U ft Pharrell
Single
Madonna
Candy Shop
Album: Hard Candy
Daft Punk
Get Lucky
Album: Discovery
N.E.R.D.
Stay Together
Album: In Search Of
Tamo DJ
New Body ft DJ Manny & Sucia
Album: Half Moon Bay
Greentea Peng
Stuck in the middle
Single
Tamo DJ
New Body ft DJ Manny & Sucia
Album: Half Moon Bay
Conor Oberst
Lua (Live im Atomic Cafe München 15.11.2011)
Single
Tamo DJ
New Body ft DJ Manny & Sucia
Album: Half Moon Bay
Matthew E. White
Only in America: Community Meditation
Album: Only in America
Ant Orange
Flutter (Ada Remix)
Album: You're Super In Diagonal - Remixed
Ezra Furman
Point Me Toward The Real
Album: All Of Us Flames
Pantha Du Prince
Blume
Album: Garden Gaia
Pantha Du Prince
Golden Galactic
Album: Garden Gaia
Tamo DJ
New Body ft DJ Manny & Sucia
Album: Half Moon Bay
Wildes
Hitze
Single
Wet Satin
Erta Ake
Album: Wet Satin
Wet Satin
Rainbow Glint ft Luis Vasquez
Album: Wet Satin
Wet Satin
Erta Ake
Album: Wet Satin
Isaac Hayes
Theme From Shaft
Album: Shaft
Rocko Schamoni
Rocko & Romy
Album: All Ein
Valerie June
Fade Into You (Mazzy Star Cover)
Album: Under Cover EP
Popp
Pingo (Air Mix)
Album: V.A. Chill Pill IV