Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 26.08.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

26 August

Freitag, 26. August 2022

Interpol
Obstacle 1
Album: Turn On The Bright Lights

Julia Jacklin
I was Neon
Album: Pre Pleasure

Tamo DJ
New Body ft DJ Manny & Sucia
Album: Half Moon Bay

UTO
Souvent Parfois
Album: Song

Eyedress
Shrooms in Disneyland ft Tim Koh
Album: Full Time Lover

Wreckx´n´Effect
Rump Shaker
Single

Ol´ Dirty Bastard
Got Your Money ft Kelis
Album: N**** Please

Snoop Dogg
Drop It Like It's Hot ft Pharrell
Single

Britney Spears
I'm A Slave 4 U ft Pharrell
Single

Madonna
Candy Shop
Album: Hard Candy

Daft Punk
Get Lucky
Album: Discovery

N.E.R.D.
Stay Together
Album: In Search Of

Greentea Peng
Stuck in the middle
Single

Conor Oberst
Lua (Live im Atomic Cafe München 15.11.2011)
Single

Matthew E. White
Only in America: Community Meditation
Album: Only in America

Ant Orange
Flutter (Ada Remix)
Album: You're Super In Diagonal - Remixed

Ezra Furman
Point Me Toward The Real
Album: All Of Us Flames

Pantha Du Prince
Blume
Album: Garden Gaia

Pantha Du Prince
Golden Galactic
Album: Garden Gaia

Wildes
Hitze
Single

Wet Satin
Erta Ake
Album: Wet Satin

Wet Satin
Rainbow Glint ft Luis Vasquez
Album: Wet Satin

Wet Satin
Erta Ake
Album: Wet Satin

Isaac Hayes
Theme From Shaft
Album: Shaft

Rocko Schamoni
Rocko & Romy
Album: All Ein

Valerie June
Fade Into You (Mazzy Star Cover)
Album: Under Cover EP

Popp
Pingo (Air Mix)
Album: V.A. Chill Pill IV


