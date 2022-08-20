Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 20.08.2022

20 August

Samstag, 20. August 2022

The Clash
London Calling
Album: London Calling

101‘ers
Keys To Your Heart
101’ers
Sweetie of the St. Moritz
Album: GAZ Rockin Blues

The Clash
London’s Burning
Album: The Clash

The Clash
White Man In Hammersmith Palais
Album: The Clash

The Clash
Safe European Home
Album: Give Them Enough Rope

The Clash
Guns Of Brixton
Album: London Calling

The Clash
Magnificent 7
Album: Sandinista

The Clash
Rock The Casbah
Album: Combat Rock

Joe Strummer
Evil Darling
Album: Straight To Hell

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
Evil Darling
Album: Straight To Hell

Joe Strumer & The Mescaleros
Johnny Appleseed
Album: Global A Go Go

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
Bhindi Bhagee
Album: Global A Go Go

The Clash
Straight To Hell
Album: Combat Rock