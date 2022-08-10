Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
10. August
Mittwoch, 10. August 2022
Rammstein
Du hast
Album: Sehnsucht
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
Edge of the Edge
Album: Reset
Supremes
Where Did Our Love Go
Clipping
Nothing is safe
Album: CLBBN Vol. 1
Kokoroko
Soul Searching
Album: Could We Be More
Sampa the Great
Bona
Album: As Above, So Below
Rina Sawayama
Hold the Girl
Loudon Wainwrigt III
Lifetime Achievement
Ela Minus & DJ Python
Pajaros en Verano
The Seekers
Georgy Girls
Album: Sampler: Sound of the sixties