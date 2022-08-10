Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 10. August 2022

Rammstein

Du hast

Album: Sehnsucht

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

Edge of the Edge

Album: Reset

Supremes

Where Did Our Love Go

Clipping

Nothing is safe

Album: CLBBN Vol. 1

Kokoroko

Soul Searching

Album: Could We Be More

Sampa the Great

Bona

Album: As Above, So Below

Rina Sawayama

Hold the Girl

Loudon Wainwrigt III

Lifetime Achievement

Ela Minus & DJ Python

Pajaros en Verano