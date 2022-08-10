Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 10.08.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 August

Mittwoch, 10. August 2022

Rammstein
Du hast
Album: Sehnsucht

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
Edge of the Edge
Album: Reset

Supremes
Where Did Our Love Go

Clipping
Nothing is safe
Album: CLBBN Vol. 1

Kokoroko
Soul Searching
Album: Could We Be More

Sampa the Great
Bona
Album: As Above, So Below

Rina Sawayama
Hold the Girl

Loudon Wainwrigt III
Lifetime Achievement

Ela Minus & DJ Python
Pajaros en Verano

The Seekers
Georgy Girls
Album: Sampler: Sound of the sixties