Playlist Ralf Summer
26. Juli
Dienstag, 26. Juli 2022
The Sadies
Stop And Start
Album: Colder Streams
Sister Nancy
Mumu Is Coming
Album: Tachyon Presents DJ Ladies Sampler
The Koreatown Oddity
Something Of Nothing? Feat Rose Tan
Album: Isthisforreal?
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
BAL
-
Pulp
This Is Hardcore
Album: This Is Hardcore
Joni Mitchell
Both Sides, Now
Album: Live @ Newport 2022
Joni Mitchell
Both Sides, Now (live)
Album: Live at Carnegy Hall 1969
Dry Cleaning
Anna Calls From The Arctic
Album: Stumpwork
Snad
Loop DreamZz
Album: Loop DreamZz