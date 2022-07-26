Playlist Ralf Summer

Dienstag, 26. Juli 2022

The Sadies

Stop And Start

Album: Colder Streams

Sister Nancy

Mumu Is Coming

Album: Tachyon Presents DJ Ladies Sampler

The Koreatown Oddity

Something Of Nothing? Feat Rose Tan

Album: Isthisforreal?

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek

BAL

-

Pulp

This Is Hardcore

Album: This Is Hardcore

Joni Mitchell

Both Sides, Now

Album: Live @ Newport 2022

Joni Mitchell

Both Sides, Now (live)

Album: Live at Carnegy Hall 1969

Dry Cleaning

Anna Calls From The Arctic

Album: Stumpwork