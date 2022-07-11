Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 11.07.2022

11 Juli

Montag, 11. Juli 2022

Afternoon Bike Ride
Summertime
-

Jack White
Queen of The Bees
Album: Entering Heaven Alive

Easter
Bone Marrow Stem Cell
-

The Koreatown Oddity
Homeboys in Outerspace ft Kahil Sadiq
Album: Isthisreal?

Romare
Quiet Corners of My Mind
Album: Quiet Corners of My Mind Maxi

Nirvana
Heart-Shaped Box
Album: In Utero

Pixies
Where Is my Mind?
Album: Surfer Rosa

Pirx
Makeshift Heat
-

China Charmeleon & AndileAndy
Nay Le'Shandis ft Theodore Freiden
Album: Brothers

Apanorama
Gliding Flight
-

China Charmeleon & AndileAndy
Purpose of Life
Album: Brothers

Trustfall
The Garden
Album: Trustfall

Channel Tres
Just Can´t Get Enough
-

Tami Neilson
Kingmaker
Album: Kingmaker

Nitsch
Mutant Funk
-

Wet Leg
Chaise Longue
-

Jochen Distelmeyer
Toxic
Album: Songs From The Bottom Vol 1

Dr. Herrmann
Kiss
-

Lucy Dacus
Believe
-

Gee Tee
Stuck Down
Album: Rock Phone EP

She & Him
Wouldn´t it be Good
Album: Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson

Carlos Niño & Friends
Dreamsishappening (Instrumental) (with Jamael Dean and Sharada)
Album: Extra Presence


