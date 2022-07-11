Playlist Ralf Summer
11. Juli
Montag, 11. Juli 2022
Afternoon Bike Ride
Summertime
-
Jack White
Queen of The Bees
Album: Entering Heaven Alive
Easter
Bone Marrow Stem Cell
-
The Koreatown Oddity
Homeboys in Outerspace ft Kahil Sadiq
Album: Isthisreal?
Romare
Quiet Corners of My Mind
Album: Quiet Corners of My Mind Maxi
Nirvana
Heart-Shaped Box
Album: In Utero
Pixies
Where Is my Mind?
Album: Surfer Rosa
Pirx
Makeshift Heat
-
China Charmeleon & AndileAndy
Nay Le'Shandis ft Theodore Freiden
Album: Brothers
Apanorama
Gliding Flight
-
China Charmeleon & AndileAndy
Purpose of Life
Album: Brothers
Trustfall
The Garden
Album: Trustfall
Channel Tres
Just Can´t Get Enough
-
Tami Neilson
Kingmaker
Album: Kingmaker
Nitsch
Mutant Funk
-
Wet Leg
Chaise Longue
-
Jochen Distelmeyer
Toxic
Album: Songs From The Bottom Vol 1
Dr. Herrmann
Kiss
-
Lucy Dacus
Believe
-
Gee Tee
Stuck Down
Album: Rock Phone EP
She & Him
Wouldn´t it be Good
Album: Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson
Carlos Niño & Friends
Dreamsishappening (Instrumental) (with Jamael Dean and Sharada)
Album: Extra Presence