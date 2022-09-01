Playlist Ann Kathrin Mittelstraß
01. September
Donnerstag, 01. September 2022
Courtney Barnett
Write a list of things to look forward to
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time
Marlon Williams
Hello Miss Lonesome
Album: Marlon Williams
Marlon Williams
Thinking of Nina
Album: My Boy
The Seekers
I’ll Never Find another You
Album: Sampler: Massive Hits!: 60s Pop
The Seekers
Georgy Girls
Album: Sampler: Sounds of the sixties - Hits (BBC Radio 2)
The Boys Next Door
Shivers
Album: Door, Door.
Primitive Calculators
Pumping Ugly Muscle
Single
Crowded House
Weather With You
Album: Woodface
Crowded House
Four Seasons in One Day
Album: Woodface
Barry Crocker
Neighbours Theme
Album: Neighbours Theme
Kylie Minogue
Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
Fever
The Avalanches
Since I Left You
Album: Since I Left You
Midnight Juggernauts
Into the Galaxy
Album: Dystopia
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Sleep Drifter
Album: Flying Microtonal Banana
Amyl and the Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort To Me
Julia Jacklin
Head Alone
Album: Crushing
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Cars in Space
Album: Sideways to New Italy