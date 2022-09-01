Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 01.09.2022

Playlisten

01 September

Donnerstag, 01. September 2022

Courtney Barnett
Write a list of things to look forward to
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

Marlon Williams
Hello Miss Lonesome
Album: Marlon Williams

Marlon Williams
Thinking of Nina
Album: My Boy

The Seekers
I’ll Never Find another You
Album: Sampler: Massive Hits!: 60s Pop 

The Seekers
Georgy Girls
Album: Sampler: Sounds of the sixties - Hits (BBC Radio 2) 

The Boys Next Door
Shivers
Album: Door, Door.

Primitive Calculators
Pumping Ugly Muscle
Single

Crowded House
Weather With You
Album: Woodface

Crowded House
Four Seasons in One Day
Album: Woodface

Barry Crocker
Neighbours Theme
Album: Neighbours Theme

Kylie Minogue
Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
Fever

The Avalanches
Since I Left You
Album: Since I Left You

Midnight Juggernauts
Into the Galaxy
Album: Dystopia

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Sleep Drifter
Album: Flying Microtonal Banana

Amyl and the Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort To Me

Julia Jacklin
Head Alone
Album: Crushing

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Cars in Space
Album: Sideways to New Italy