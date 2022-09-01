Playlist Ann Kathrin Mittelstraß

Donnerstag, 01. September 2022

Courtney Barnett

Write a list of things to look forward to

Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

Marlon Williams

Hello Miss Lonesome

Album: Marlon Williams

Marlon Williams

Thinking of Nina

Album: My Boy

The Seekers

I’ll Never Find another You

Album: Sampler: Massive Hits!: 60s Pop



The Seekers

Georgy Girls

Album: Sampler: Sounds of the sixties - Hits (BBC Radio 2)

The Boys Next Door

Shivers

Album: Door, Door.

Primitive Calculators

Pumping Ugly Muscle

Single

Crowded House

Weather With You

Album: Woodface

Crowded House

Four Seasons in One Day

Album: Woodface

Barry Crocker

Neighbours Theme

Album: Neighbours Theme

Kylie Minogue

Can’t Get You Out Of My Head

Fever

The Avalanches

Since I Left You

Album: Since I Left You

Midnight Juggernauts

Into the Galaxy

Album: Dystopia

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Sleep Drifter

Album: Flying Microtonal Banana

Amyl and the Sniffers

Security

Album: Comfort To Me

Julia Jacklin

Head Alone

Album: Crushing