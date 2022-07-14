Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 14. Juli 2022

Yaya Bey feat. DJ Nativesun

Pour up

Album: Remember your North Star

Sinéad O`Brien

Like Culture

Album: Time Bend and Break The Bower

Hercules & Love Affair feat. Anohni

One - Great Cry

Album: In Amber

Pusha T

Just so you remember

Album: It's almost dry

Wu-Lu

Take Stage

Album: Loggerhead

Andrew Bird

The Night before your Birthday

Album: Inside Problems

Andrew Bird

Eight

Album: Inside Problems

Hippo Campus

Asthray