Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 14.07.2022

Donnerstag, 14. Juli 2022

Yaya Bey feat. DJ Nativesun
Pour up
Album: Remember your North Star

Sinéad O`Brien
Like Culture
Album: Time Bend and Break The Bower

Hercules & Love Affair feat. Anohni
One - Great Cry
Album: In Amber

Pusha T
Just so you remember
Album: It's almost dry

Wu-Lu
Take Stage
Album: Loggerhead

Andrew Bird
The Night before your Birthday
Album: Inside Problems

Andrew Bird
Eight
Album: Inside Problems

Hippo Campus
Asthray

Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Spitting off the edge of the world