Playlist Florian Fricke
24. Juli
Sonntag, 24. Juli 2022
Ben Frost
The Teeth Behind Kisses
Album: A U R O R A
The Caretaker
Lacunar Amnesia
Album: Persistent Repetition Of Phrases
Ben Frost
Sola Fide
Album: A U R O R A
The Caretaker
Unmasking Alzhiemer's
Album: Persistent Repetition Of Phrases
Drake, Adrian Eccleston
Marvin's Room
Album: Take Care
Joy Division
Heart and Soul
Album: Closer
Brian Eno
Force Marker
Album: Heat (Music From The Motion Picture)
The Caretaker
I Feel As If Might Be Vanishing
Album: An Empty Bliss Beyond
Burial
Fostercare
Album: 5 Years Of Hyperdub
Burial
Street Halo
Album: Street Halo
Belbury Poly
Swingalong
Album: Welcome To Godalming
Elvis Presley
Heartbreak Hotel
Album: Elvis' Golden Records
Kraftwerk
Antenne
Album: Radio-Aktivität
James Brown & His Famous Flames
Papa's got a brand new Bag
Album: The Singles, Vol. 3: 1964-1965
Metallica
Ride The Lightning
Album: Ride The Lightning
David Bowie
Rebel Rebel
Album: Diamond Dogs
Underworld
Dark & Long
Album: dubnobasswithmyheadman
Arctic Monkeys
From the Ritz to the Rubble
Album: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not
Kode9
9 Samurai
Album: 5 Years Of Hyperdub
Burial
In McDonald's
Album: Untrue
The Caretaker
False Memory Sndrome
Album: Persistent Repetition Of Phrases
The Caretaker
All You Are Going To Want To Do Is Get Back There
Album: An Empty Bliss Beyond Thsi World