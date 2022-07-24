Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Florian Fricke

Stand: 24.07.2022

24 Juli

Sonntag, 24. Juli 2022

Ben Frost
The Teeth Behind Kisses
Album: A U R O R A

The Caretaker
Lacunar Amnesia
Album: Persistent Repetition Of Phrases

Ben Frost
Sola Fide
Album: A U R O R A

The Caretaker
Unmasking Alzhiemer's
Album: Persistent Repetition Of Phrases

Drake, Adrian Eccleston
Marvin's Room
Album: Take Care

Joy Division
Heart and Soul
Album: Closer

Brian Eno
Force Marker
Album: Heat (Music From The Motion Picture)

The Caretaker
I Feel As If Might Be Vanishing
Album: An Empty Bliss Beyond

Burial
Fostercare
Album: 5 Years Of Hyperdub

Burial
Street Halo
Album: Street Halo

Belbury Poly
Swingalong
Album: Welcome To Godalming

Elvis Presley
Heartbreak Hotel
Album: Elvis' Golden Records

Kraftwerk
Antenne
Album: Radio-Aktivität

James Brown & His Famous Flames
Papa's got a brand new Bag
Album: The Singles, Vol. 3: 1964-1965

Metallica
Ride The Lightning
Album: Ride The Lightning

David Bowie
Rebel Rebel
Album: Diamond Dogs

Underworld
Dark & Long
Album: dubnobasswithmyheadman

Arctic Monkeys
From the Ritz to the Rubble
Album: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

Kode9
9 Samurai
Album: 5 Years Of Hyperdub

Burial
In McDonald's
Album: Untrue

The Caretaker
False Memory Sndrome
Album: Persistent Repetition Of Phrases

The Caretaker
All You Are Going To Want To Do Is Get Back There
Album: An Empty Bliss Beyond Thsi World


