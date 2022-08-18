Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 18. August 2022

John Mayall

Room to move

Album: The Turning Point

The Hollies

Long cool woman in a black dress

Ten CC

The worst Band in the World

Album: Sheet Music

Buzzcocks

Fast Cars

Album: Another Music in a different Kitchen

The Fall

My new House

Album: This Nation's Saving Grace

Joy Division

Isolation

Album: Closer

A Certain Ratio

Shack Up

New Order

True Faith

The Stone Roses

Fools Gold

Inspiral Carpets

This is how it feels

Album: Life

The Chemical Brothers

Leave home

Album: Exit Planet Dust

I am Kloot

Over my Shoulder