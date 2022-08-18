Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 18.08.2022

18 August

Donnerstag, 18. August 2022

John Mayall
Room to move
Album: The Turning Point

The Hollies
Long cool woman in a black dress

Ten CC
The worst Band in the World
Album: Sheet Music

Buzzcocks
Fast Cars
Album: Another Music in a different Kitchen

The Fall
My new House
Album: This Nation's Saving Grace

Joy Division
Isolation
Album: Closer

A Certain Ratio
Shack Up

New Order
True Faith

The Stone Roses
Fools Gold

Inspiral Carpets
This is how it feels
Album: Life

The Chemical Brothers
Leave home
Album: Exit Planet Dust

I am Kloot
Over my Shoulder

LoneLady
Groove it out
Album: Hinterland