Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 10.07.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Juli

Sonntag, 10. Juli 2022

Kasper Björke
Isola
Album: Sprinkles

Little Feat
Willin’
Album: Little Feat

Kasper Björke
Grace
Album: Sprinkles

High Pulp
A Ring on each Finger
Album: Pursuit of Ends

Andre De Jong
Neoplasma
Album: Neoplasma EP

Jun Miyake
The Jemstown Bridge
Album: Whispered Garden

Growlers
Nigh Ride
Album: City Club

Mariza
Montras
Album: Mariza

Viagra Boys
Punk Rock Loser
-

High Pulp
You got to pull it up from the Ground
Album: Pursuit of Ends

Fontaines D.C.
How cold Love is
Album: Skinty Fia

Johny Flynn
Raising the Dead
Album: Sillion