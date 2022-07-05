Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
Dienstag, 05. Juli 2022
Sampa the Great
Never Forget feat. Chef 187, Tio Nason, Mwanjé
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Blood in the Snow
Dumbo Tracks
Bordstein in der Nacht feat. Julian Knoth
Album: Dumbo Tracks
Phoebe Bridgers
Goodbye to Love (Cover The Carpenters)
Album: Minions: The Rise of Gru Soundtrack
Moor Mother
EVENING feat. Wolf Weston
Album: Jazz Codes
Aze
Sweet Talk
Album: Hotline Aze
Aze
Intro Hotline Aze
Album: Hotline Aze
Tropikel Ltd.
Software
Album: Achtung Fragile EP
Perel
Matrix (Sofia Kourtesis Remix)
Female Species
Til the Moon Don’t Shine
Album: Tale of My Lost Love