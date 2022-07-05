Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 05.07.2022

Dienstag, 05. Juli 2022

Sampa the Great
Never Forget feat. Chef  187, Tio Nason, Mwanjé
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Blood in the Snow
Dumbo Tracks
Bordstein in der Nacht feat. Julian Knoth
Album: Dumbo Tracks

Phoebe Bridgers
Goodbye to Love (Cover The Carpenters)
Album: Minions: The Rise of Gru Soundtrack

Moor Mother
EVENING feat. Wolf Weston
Album: Jazz Codes

Aze
Sweet Talk
Album: Hotline Aze

Aze
Intro Hotline Aze
Album: Hotline Aze

Tropikel Ltd.
Software
Album: Achtung Fragile EP

Perel
Matrix (Sofia Kourtesis Remix)
Female Species
Til the Moon Don’t Shine
Album: Tale of My Lost Love