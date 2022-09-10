Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 10.09.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 September

Samstag, 10. September 2022

Hortense Ellis
I'm Just A Girl
Single

Koffee
Rapture
Album: Rapture

Jammys Jam 2 James
Peenie Peenie
Album: Mysteron Killer Sounds

Koffee
Toast
Album: Rapture

Protoje feat. Lila Ike,Agent Sasco
Not Another Word
Single

Lila Ike
Second Chance
Single

The Soulettes
A Deh Pon Dem
Single

Soul Vendors
Take A Ride
Single

Marcia Griffiths
Stepping Out Of Babylon
Single

Prince Jazzbo
Prince Jazzbo
Album: Mysteron Killer Sounds

Sister Nancy
Bam Bam
Album: One Two

Sister Nancy
Only Woman DJ With Degree
Album: One Two

Lady Saw
God Wuk
Album: Give Me The Reason

Lady Saw
What Is Slackness
Album: Give Me The Reason

Tanya Stephens
Yuh Nuh Ready For Dis Yet Bwoy
Single

Spice
Cool it
Album: Captured

Jah 9
Heaven
Album: Note To Self

Shuga
Talk about
Album: Talk About

Kelissa
Don't be fooled
Album: Anbessa World Mixtape


