Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.09.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

13 September

Dienstag, 13. September 2022

Ray Charles, Diplo & Kanye West
I Got A Golddigger Woman
-

Ray Charles
Hit The Road Jack
Album: Genius - The Collection

Trick Daddy
Shut Up
Album: Boom Of Thugs

M.I.A.
Amazon
Album: Arular

M.I.A.
Bucky Done Gun (produced by Diplo)
Album: Arular

Debbie Deb
Lookout Window
Album: She's Back

Drake + Santigold
Unstoppable
Album: So Far Gone

Metronomy
Radio Ladio (Micachu Remix)
Album: Nights Out

Vybz Kartel & Dre Skull
Yuh Love
Single

Major Lazer
Hold The Line feat Mr Lexx & Santigold
Album: Guns Don't Kill People... Lazers Do

Slayer
Angel of Death
Album: Reign In Blood

Diplodocus
Summer's Gonna Hurt You
Album: Epistemology Suite


0