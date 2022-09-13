Playlist Ralf Summer
13. September
Dienstag, 13. September 2022
Ray Charles, Diplo & Kanye West
I Got A Golddigger Woman
-
Ray Charles
Hit The Road Jack
Album: Genius - The Collection
Trick Daddy
Shut Up
Album: Boom Of Thugs
M.I.A.
Amazon
Album: Arular
M.I.A.
Bucky Done Gun (produced by Diplo)
Album: Arular
Debbie Deb
Lookout Window
Album: She's Back
Drake + Santigold
Unstoppable
Album: So Far Gone
Metronomy
Radio Ladio (Micachu Remix)
Album: Nights Out
Vybz Kartel & Dre Skull
Yuh Love
Single
Major Lazer
Hold The Line feat Mr Lexx & Santigold
Album: Guns Don't Kill People... Lazers Do
Slayer
Angel of Death
Album: Reign In Blood
Diplodocus
Summer's Gonna Hurt You
Album: Epistemology Suite