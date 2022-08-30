Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 30.08.2022

30 August

Dienstag, 30. August 2022

Kenny Rogers & Kim Carnes
Don't Fall in love with a dreamer
Album: Gideon

John Parish, PJ Harvey
Urn with dead flowers in a drowned pool
Album: Dancehall at louse point

Love
The Everlasting First
Album False Start

Ike and Tina Turner
Pick me up
Album: Nuff Said

Dwight Yoakam
It only hurts when I cry
Album: If there was a way

Glen Campbell
Just this one time
Album: Reunion: Songs of Jimmy Webb

Sonic Youth, Lydia Lunch
Death Valley 69
Album: Brave Men (Run in my family)

The Walker Brothers
Inside of you
Album: Lines

Terry Riley, Don Cherry
Köln Improvisation
Album: Like in Köln

Buell Kazee 
Wagoner's Lad
Album: Buell Kaze sings and plays


