Playlist Michael Bartle
15. August
Montag, 15. August 2022
Thin Lizzy
Massacre
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy
Dancing in the moonlight
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy
Honesty is no excuse
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan
Thin Lizzy
Saga of the ageing orphan
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan
Thin Lizzy
Look what the wind blew in
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan
Thin Lizzy
Whiskey in the jar
Album: Remembering
Thin Lizzy
Boys are back in town
Album: Jailbreak
Thin Lizzy
Southbound
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy
Rosalie
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy
Cowboy Song
Album: Live & Dangerous
Thin Lizzy
Ode to a black man
Album: Solo in Soho