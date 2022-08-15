Playlist Michael Bartle

Montag, 15. August 2022

Thin Lizzy

Massacre

Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy

Dancing in the moonlight

Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy

Honesty is no excuse

Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy

Saga of the ageing orphan

Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy

Look what the wind blew in

Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy

Whiskey in the jar

Album: Remembering

Thin Lizzy

Boys are back in town

Album: Jailbreak

Thin Lizzy

Southbound

Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy

Rosalie

Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy

Cowboy Song

Album: Live & Dangerous