Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 15.08.2022

15 August

Montag, 15. August 2022

Thin Lizzy
Massacre
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy
Dancing in the moonlight
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy
Honesty is no excuse
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy
Saga of the ageing orphan
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy
Look what the wind blew in
Album: Saga of the ageing orphan

Thin Lizzy
Whiskey in the jar
Album: Remembering

Thin Lizzy
Boys are back in town
Album: Jailbreak

Thin Lizzy
Southbound
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy
Rosalie
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy
Cowboy Song
Album: Live & Dangerous

Thin Lizzy
Ode to a black man
Album: Solo in Soho


