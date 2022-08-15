Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 15.08.2022 20:05 Uhr

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 August

Montag, 15. August 2022

Kacey Musgraves
There is a light
Album: Star-crossed

Islandman
Rest in Space
Album: Rest in Space

The Frightnrs
Trouble in here
Album: Nothing More To Say

Resi Reiner
Richtig Sommer
Album: echsestieren EP

Euroteuro, Mile Me Deaf
Musik
Single

Washed Out
Time to Walk Away
Album: Purple Noon

Atlas Sound feat. Noah Lennox
Walkabout
Album: Logos

Jonathan Richman
That Summer Feeling
Album:   I must be king - The best of Jonathan Richman 

Spectral Display
It Takes A Muscle (To Fall In Love)
Album: Spectral Display

Lana del Rey
Doin’t Time
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell


0