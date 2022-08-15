Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Montag, 15. August 2022

Kacey Musgraves

There is a light

Album: Star-crossed

Islandman

Rest in Space

Album: Rest in Space

The Frightnrs

Trouble in here

Album: Nothing More To Say

Resi Reiner

Richtig Sommer

Album: echsestieren EP

Euroteuro, Mile Me Deaf

Musik

Single

Washed Out

Time to Walk Away

Album: Purple Noon

Atlas Sound feat. Noah Lennox

Walkabout

Album: Logos

Jonathan Richman

That Summer Feeling

Album: I must be king - The best of Jonathan Richman

Spectral Display

It Takes A Muscle (To Fall In Love)

Album: Spectral Display