Playlist Noe Noack Stunde 3+4

Stand: 18.06.2022 19:05 Uhr

Playlisten | Bild: BR

18 Juni

Samstag, 18. Juni 2022

The Knack
My Sharona
-

Dr. Feelgood
Milk&Alkohol
-

Tom Waits
Gin Soaked Boy
Album: Swordfishtrombones

Beastie Boys
Brass Monkey
-

Cat Power
Lived In Bars
Album: The Greatest

LCD Sound System
Drunk Girls
-

International Music
Kneipe
Album: Die Besten Jahre

Amyl and The Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort To Me

Roky Erickson & The Explosives
I Walked With a Zombie
Album: Halloween

Jamie T.
Zombie
-

Paolo Conte
Sotto le Stelle del Jazz
-

Sam Ruffillo
Perfetta Cosi
-

Bonaparte & Sophie Hunger
Daft Punk spielen in meinem Haus
-

Arctic Monkeys
I bet you look good on the dancefloor
Album: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not 

Stereolab
French Dis
-

Le Hammond Inferno
Move your mp3
Album: My first political dance album

Qwestlife featuring Sugarhill Gang, Siedah Garrett & GrandMaster Melle Mel & Scorpio
Fever
-

The Streets
Fit but you know it
-

Swing Ting feat. Trigga&Sam Binga
Swagger& Flex(Sam Binga Remix)
-

Los Bitchos
Pista(Fresh Start)
-

Rosalia & J.Balvin feat. El Guincho
Con Altura
-

Depeche Mode
A Question Of Time
Album: Black Celebration

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
-

Four Tet
Pinnacles
-

New Order
Blue Monday
-