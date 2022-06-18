Playlist Noe Noack Stunde 3+4
18. Juni
Samstag, 18. Juni 2022
The Knack
My Sharona
-
Dr. Feelgood
Milk&Alkohol
-
Tom Waits
Gin Soaked Boy
Album: Swordfishtrombones
Beastie Boys
Brass Monkey
-
Cat Power
Lived In Bars
Album: The Greatest
LCD Sound System
Drunk Girls
-
International Music
Kneipe
Album: Die Besten Jahre
Amyl and The Sniffers
Security
Album: Comfort To Me
Roky Erickson & The Explosives
I Walked With a Zombie
Album: Halloween
Jamie T.
Zombie
-
Paolo Conte
Sotto le Stelle del Jazz
-
Sam Ruffillo
Perfetta Cosi
-
Bonaparte & Sophie Hunger
Daft Punk spielen in meinem Haus
-
Arctic Monkeys
I bet you look good on the dancefloor
Album: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not
Stereolab
French Dis
-
Le Hammond Inferno
Move your mp3
Album: My first political dance album
Qwestlife featuring Sugarhill Gang, Siedah Garrett & GrandMaster Melle Mel & Scorpio
Fever
-
The Streets
Fit but you know it
-
Swing Ting feat. Trigga&Sam Binga
Swagger& Flex(Sam Binga Remix)
-
Los Bitchos
Pista(Fresh Start)
-
Rosalia & J.Balvin feat. El Guincho
Con Altura
-
Depeche Mode
A Question Of Time
Album: Black Celebration
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
-
Four Tet
Pinnacles
-
New Order
Blue Monday
-