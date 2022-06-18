Playlist Noe Noack Stunde 3+4

Samstag, 18. Juni 2022

The Knack

My Sharona

-

Dr. Feelgood

Milk&Alkohol

-

Tom Waits

Gin Soaked Boy

Album: Swordfishtrombones

Beastie Boys

Brass Monkey

-

Cat Power

Lived In Bars

Album: The Greatest

LCD Sound System

Drunk Girls

-

International Music

Kneipe

Album: Die Besten Jahre

Amyl and The Sniffers

Security

Album: Comfort To Me

Roky Erickson & The Explosives

I Walked With a Zombie

Album: Halloween

Jamie T.

Zombie

-

Paolo Conte

Sotto le Stelle del Jazz

-

Sam Ruffillo

Perfetta Cosi

-

Bonaparte & Sophie Hunger

Daft Punk spielen in meinem Haus

-

Arctic Monkeys

I bet you look good on the dancefloor

Album: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

Stereolab

French Dis

-

Le Hammond Inferno

Move your mp3

Album: My first political dance album

Qwestlife featuring Sugarhill Gang, Siedah Garrett & GrandMaster Melle Mel & Scorpio

Fever

-

The Streets

Fit but you know it

-

Swing Ting feat. Trigga&Sam Binga

Swagger& Flex(Sam Binga Remix)

-

Los Bitchos

Pista(Fresh Start)

-

Rosalia & J.Balvin feat. El Guincho

Con Altura

-

Depeche Mode

A Question Of Time

Album: Black Celebration

Sudan Archives

Selfish Soul

-

Four Tet

Pinnacles

-