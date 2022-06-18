Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer Stunde 1 + 2

Stand: 18.06.2022

18 Juni

Samstag, 18. Juni 2022

Frantz Casséus & Alberto Mesirca
Nan Guinin
Album: Haitian Folk Songs

Peter Thomas Sound Orchester
Space Patrol
Album: V.A. Raumpatrouille Orion

Moonchild Sanelly
Cute feat Trillary Banks
Album: Phases

Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction

The Chemical Brothers
Hey Boy Hey Girl
Album: Surrender

Lady
Get Ready
Album: Lady

Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction

Jimi Tenor & Freestyle Man
Turku Airport
Album: Sleepover EP

Brandon Coleman
Get Ready
Album: Interstellar Black Space

Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction

Noga Erez
End of The Road
Album: Kids

Selector Dub Narcotic
Hotter Than Hott
Album: The Party Is Just Getting Started

Brian Eno
Music For Airport 2/1
Album: Ambient 1: Music For Airports

Acid Pauli
Requiem For A Loop (Be Svendsen Remix)
Album: Es War Einmal Indianerland

Pulp
Disco 2000
Album: Different Class

Paul McCartney
Coming Up (Justus Köhncke Radio Edit)
Single

Lizzo
Truth Hurts
Album: Cuz I Love You

Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction

Devendra Banhart
Saturday Night
Album: Ape In Pink Marble

Mink DeVille
Italien Shoes
Single

Animal Collective
Summertime Clothes
Album: Merriweather Post Pavillon

David Bowie
Fashion
Single

Flight Of The Conchords
Fashion (Is Danger)
Album: I Told You I Was Freaky

Madness
Baggy Trousers
Album: Forever Young - The Collection

Pollyester
In My Boots
Album: City Of O

Yello
The Evening's Young
Album: Claro Que Si

The White Stripes
Fell In Love With A Girl
Album: White Blood Cells

Chris Isaak
Dancin'
Album: Silvertone

Hot Chip
Ready for the Floor (Soulwax Dub)
Maxi


