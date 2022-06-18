Playlist Ralf Summer Stunde 1 + 2
18. Juni
Samstag, 18. Juni 2022
Frantz Casséus & Alberto Mesirca
Nan Guinin
Album: Haitian Folk Songs
Peter Thomas Sound Orchester
Space Patrol
Album: V.A. Raumpatrouille Orion
Moonchild Sanelly
Cute feat Trillary Banks
Album: Phases
Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction
The Chemical Brothers
Hey Boy Hey Girl
Album: Surrender
Lady
Get Ready
Album: Lady
Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction
Jimi Tenor & Freestyle Man
Turku Airport
Album: Sleepover EP
Brandon Coleman
Get Ready
Album: Interstellar Black Space
Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction
Noga Erez
End of The Road
Album: Kids
Selector Dub Narcotic
Hotter Than Hott
Album: The Party Is Just Getting Started
Brian Eno
Music For Airport 2/1
Album: Ambient 1: Music For Airports
Acid Pauli
Requiem For A Loop (Be Svendsen Remix)
Album: Es War Einmal Indianerland
Pulp
Disco 2000
Album: Different Class
Paul McCartney
Coming Up (Justus Köhncke Radio Edit)
Single
Lizzo
Truth Hurts
Album: Cuz I Love You
Al Chem
No Hopper (instrumental)
Album: Weird Fiction
Devendra Banhart
Saturday Night
Album: Ape In Pink Marble
Mink DeVille
Italien Shoes
Single
Animal Collective
Summertime Clothes
Album: Merriweather Post Pavillon
David Bowie
Fashion
Single
Flight Of The Conchords
Fashion (Is Danger)
Album: I Told You I Was Freaky
Madness
Baggy Trousers
Album: Forever Young - The Collection
Pollyester
In My Boots
Album: City Of O
Yello
The Evening's Young
Album: Claro Que Si
The White Stripes
Fell In Love With A Girl
Album: White Blood Cells
Chris Isaak
Dancin'
Album: Silvertone
Hot Chip
Ready for the Floor (Soulwax Dub)
Maxi