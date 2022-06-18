Playlist Ralf Summer Stunde 1 + 2

Samstag, 18. Juni 2022

Frantz Casséus & Alberto Mesirca

Nan Guinin

Album: Haitian Folk Songs

Peter Thomas Sound Orchester

Space Patrol

Album: V.A. Raumpatrouille Orion

Moonchild Sanelly

Cute feat Trillary Banks

Album: Phases

Al Chem

No Hopper (instrumental)

Album: Weird Fiction

The Chemical Brothers

Hey Boy Hey Girl

Album: Surrender

Lady

Get Ready

Album: Lady

Al Chem

No Hopper (instrumental)

Album: Weird Fiction

Jimi Tenor & Freestyle Man

Turku Airport

Album: Sleepover EP

Brandon Coleman

Get Ready

Album: Interstellar Black Space

Al Chem

No Hopper (instrumental)

Album: Weird Fiction

Noga Erez

End of The Road

Album: Kids

Selector Dub Narcotic

Hotter Than Hott

Album: The Party Is Just Getting Started

Brian Eno

Music For Airport 2/1

Album: Ambient 1: Music For Airports

Acid Pauli

Requiem For A Loop (Be Svendsen Remix)

Album: Es War Einmal Indianerland

Pulp

Disco 2000

Album: Different Class

Paul McCartney

Coming Up (Justus Köhncke Radio Edit)

Single

Lizzo

Truth Hurts

Album: Cuz I Love You

Al Chem

No Hopper (instrumental)

Album: Weird Fiction

Devendra Banhart

Saturday Night

Album: Ape In Pink Marble

Mink DeVille

Italien Shoes

Single

Animal Collective

Summertime Clothes

Album: Merriweather Post Pavillon

David Bowie

Fashion

Single

Flight Of The Conchords

Fashion (Is Danger)

Album: I Told You I Was Freaky

Madness

Baggy Trousers

Album: Forever Young - The Collection

Pollyester

In My Boots

Album: City Of O

Yello

The Evening's Young

Album: Claro Que Si

The White Stripes

Fell In Love With A Girl

Album: White Blood Cells

Chris Isaak

Dancin'

Album: Silvertone