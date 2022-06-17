Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 17.06.2022 10:00 Uhr

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 Juni

Mittwoch, 15. Juni 2022

Linda Lindas
Oh!
Album: Growing Up

Peaking Lights
Beautiful Dub
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Little Simz
I Love You I Hate You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Peaking Lights
My Heart Dubs 4You
Album: Lucifer In Dub

Kyuss
One Inch Man
Album: …and the Circus LeavesTown

Finna
Zartcore
Album: Zartcore

Le Tigre
Deceptacon (DFA Remix)
Single

Moonchild Sanelly feat. Sad Night Dynamite
Moonchild Sanelly
Album: Phases

Moon Duo
Mazes
Album: Mazes

Lila Ike
True Love
Single