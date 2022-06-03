Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 03.06.2022

Playlisten

03 Juni

Freitag, 03. Juni 2022

Curtis Mayfield
Move On Up
Album: Curtis

Andrew Bird
Atomized
Album: Inside Problems

Angel Olsen
All the good Times
Album: Big Time

Horsegirl
World of Pots And Pans
Album: Versions of Modern Performance

Namir Blade
Ride
Album: Metropolis

Brezel Göring
Psychoanalyse (mit Francoise Cactus)
Album: Psychoanalyse (Volume 2)

Fehlfarben
Grauschleier
Album: Monarchie & Alltag

Die Nerven
Europa
Single

Kings Of Dubrock
Ich Bin Alle Männer
Album: Dubbies On Top

Kevin Morby
This is a Photograph
Album: This i a Photograph

Moderat
Undo Redo
Album: More D4ta

Wilco
I Am My Mother
Album: Cruel Country

Quelle Chris
Alive Ain't Always Living
Album: Deathfame

!!! (chk chk chk)
A Little Bit (More)
Album: Let It Be Blue

Porridge Radio
Back To The Radio
Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Single

Kendrick Lamar
Worldwide Steppers
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Leikeli 47
LL Cool J
Album: Shape Up


