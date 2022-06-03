Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 03. Juni 2022

Curtis Mayfield

Move On Up

Album: Curtis

Andrew Bird

Atomized

Album: Inside Problems

Angel Olsen

All the good Times

Album: Big Time

Horsegirl

World of Pots And Pans

Album: Versions of Modern Performance

Namir Blade

Ride

Album: Metropolis

Brezel Göring

Psychoanalyse (mit Francoise Cactus)

Album: Psychoanalyse (Volume 2)

Fehlfarben

Grauschleier

Album: Monarchie & Alltag

Die Nerven

Europa

Single

Kings Of Dubrock

Ich Bin Alle Männer

Album: Dubbies On Top

Kevin Morby

This is a Photograph

Album: This i a Photograph

Moderat

Undo Redo

Album: More D4ta

Wilco

I Am My Mother

Album: Cruel Country

Quelle Chris

Alive Ain't Always Living

Album: Deathfame

!!! (chk chk chk)

A Little Bit (More)

Album: Let It Be Blue

Porridge Radio

Back To The Radio

Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

Sudan Archives

Selfish Soul

Single

Kendrick Lamar

Worldwide Steppers

Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers