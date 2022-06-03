Playlist Ralf Summer
03. Juni
Freitag, 03. Juni 2022
Curtis Mayfield
Move On Up
Album: Curtis
Andrew Bird
Atomized
Album: Inside Problems
Angel Olsen
All the good Times
Album: Big Time
Horsegirl
World of Pots And Pans
Album: Versions of Modern Performance
Namir Blade
Ride
Album: Metropolis
Brezel Göring
Psychoanalyse (mit Francoise Cactus)
Album: Psychoanalyse (Volume 2)
Fehlfarben
Grauschleier
Album: Monarchie & Alltag
Die Nerven
Europa
Single
Kings Of Dubrock
Ich Bin Alle Männer
Album: Dubbies On Top
Kevin Morby
This is a Photograph
Album: This i a Photograph
Moderat
Undo Redo
Album: More D4ta
Wilco
I Am My Mother
Album: Cruel Country
Quelle Chris
Alive Ain't Always Living
Album: Deathfame
!!! (chk chk chk)
A Little Bit (More)
Album: Let It Be Blue
Porridge Radio
Back To The Radio
Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Single
Kendrick Lamar
Worldwide Steppers
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Leikeli 47
LL Cool J
Album: Shape Up