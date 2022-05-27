Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

1

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 27.05.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

27 Mai

Freitag, 27. Mai 2022

Depeche Mode
Crucified (Interlude #2)
Album: Violator - Bonus Version

Depeche Mode
Enjoy The Silence
Album: Violator

Carsten Jost
La Collectionneuse X
Album: La Collectionneuse

Wilco
A Lifetime To Find
Album: Cruel Country

Röyksopp
There, beyond the Trees
Album: Profound Mysteries

Rosa Anschütz
Goldener Strom
Album: Goldener Strom

Tosca
Tropical
Album: Osam

Röyksopp
There, beyond the Trees
Album: Profound Mysteries

Marcia Griffiths
You're No Good
Album: V.A. Studio One Women Vol. 2

The Kills
No Wow (The Tchad Blake Mix 2022)
Album: Song

Röyksopp
There, beyond the Trees
Album: Profound Mysteries

!!! (chk chk chk)
A Little Bit (More)
Album: Let It Be Blue

Weird Nightmare
Dream
Album: Weird Nightmare

Kreisky
Wenn Einer Sagt
Album: Atlantis

Carsten Jost
La Collectionneuse X
Album: La Collectionneuse

Sefi Zisling
The Sky Sings feat. Layla Moallem, Jasmin Moallem & KerenDun (Obas Nenor's Extended Dub)
Album: Welcome Sunset EP

Carsten Jost
La Collectionneuse X
Album: La Collectionneuse

Kings Of Dubrock
Ich Bin Alle Männer
Album: Dubbies On Top

Christin Nichols
Today I Choose Violence
Album: I'm Fine

Warpaint
Champion
Album: Radiate Like This

Carsten Jost
La Collectionneuse X
Album: La Collectionneuse

City
Am Fenster
Single

Porridge Radio
Back To The Radio
Album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky

Siouxsie & The Banshees
Spellbound
Album: Juju


1