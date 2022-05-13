Playlist Ralf Summer
13. Mai
Freitag, 13. Mai 2022
Talking Heads
This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)
Album: Speaking In Tongues
Leikeli 47
LL Cool J
Album: Shape Up
Kendrick Lamar
United In Grief
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
Mother I Sober
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
We Cry Together
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
Mirror
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
The Smile
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Album: A Light For Attracting Attention
Florence & The Machine
Free
Album: Dance Fever
Kevin Morby
Disappearing
Album: This is a Photograph
Molly Nilsson
Hey Moon
Album: These Things Take Time
Molly Nilsson
Earth Girls
Album: Extreme
International Music
Cool Bleiben
Album: Die Besten Jahre
YĪN YĪN
Nautilus
Album: The Age of Aquarius
Moderat
Fast Land
Album: More D4ta
Moderat
Drum Glow
Album: More D4ta
Aluna & Jayda G
Mine O´Mine
-
Quelle Chris
Alive Ain´t Always Living
Album: Deathfame
Tank & The Bangas
Oak Tree
Album: Red Balloon
Wilma Vritra
Every Evening
Album: Grotto
Obongjayar
Wrong For It ft Nubya Garcia
Album: Some Nights I Dream Of Doors
The Notwist vs Mobb Deep
Shook One Consequence
Album: Mashup Song
J Dilla
So Far To Go featuring Common & D ´Angelo
Album: The Shining EP