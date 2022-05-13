Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.05.2022

13 Mai

Freitag, 13. Mai 2022

Talking Heads
This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)
Album: Speaking In Tongues

Leikeli 47
LL Cool J
Album: Shape Up

Kendrick Lamar
United In Grief
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar
Mother I Sober
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar
We Cry Together
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar
Mirror
Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

The Smile
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Album: A Light For Attracting Attention

Florence & The Machine
Free
Album: Dance Fever

Kevin Morby
Disappearing
Album: This is a Photograph

Molly Nilsson
Hey Moon
Album: These Things Take Time

Molly Nilsson
Earth Girls
Album: Extreme

International Music
Cool Bleiben
Album: Die Besten Jahre

YĪN YĪN
Nautilus
Album: The Age of Aquarius

Moderat
Fast Land
Album: More D4ta

Moderat
Drum Glow
Album: More D4ta

Aluna & Jayda G
Mine O´Mine
-

Quelle Chris
Alive Ain´t Always Living
Album: Deathfame

Tank & The Bangas
Oak Tree
Album: Red Balloon

Wilma Vritra
Every Evening
Album: Grotto

Obongjayar
Wrong For It ft Nubya Garcia
Album: Some Nights I Dream Of Doors

The Notwist vs Mobb Deep
Shook One Consequence
Album: Mashup Song

J Dilla
So Far To Go featuring Common & D ´Angelo
Album: The Shining EP