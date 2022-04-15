Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 15.04.2022

Playlisten

15 Mai

Sonntag, 15. Mai 2022

All diese Gewalt!
Illusionen
Album: Kein Punkt wird mehr fixiert

DJ Koze
Pick up
Album: Knock Knock

Der Nino aus Wien
Deine Boheme
Album: Wach

Recondite
Cure
Album: Dwell

Efdemin
At the Stranger’s house
Album: New Atlantis

Fehler Kuti
Schland is the place for me
Album: Schland is the place for me

Karies
Abwärts
Album: Seid umschlungen Millionen

Die Goldenen Zitronen
Raus aus der Klasse, zurück in die Klasse
Album: Lenin

Ebow
K4L
Album: K4L

Tenesha the Wordsmith
Why white folks can’t call me nigga
Album: Peacocks & other savage beasts

Tocotronic
Solidarität
Album: Das rote Album

Pantha du prince
Bohemian Forest
Album: Black noise

Kreidler
Celeration
Album: Flood


