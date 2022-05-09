Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 09.05.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

09 Mai

Montag, 09. Mai 2022

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
My Echo
Album: Endless Rooms

Depeche Mode
Pleasure, little treasure
-

Die Nuts
Aus einer heiligen Stadt
Album: Irgendwas fehlt immer

Ghost Woman
Clockwork
Album: Clockwork EP

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Pearl like you
Album: Endless Rooms

My Idea
Lily´s Phone
Album: Cry Mfer

Donkey Kid
Distant Shouts
-

Kendrick Lamar
The Heart Part 5
-

Röyksopp
Impossible
Album: Profound Mysteries

Otoboke Beaver
Yakitori
Album: Super Champon

Joyce Manor
Don´t try
-

Missy D
Case Départ
Album: Case Départ


0