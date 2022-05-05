Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 05. Mai 2022

!!!

A little Bit (more)

Album: Let it be blue

The Seratones

Good Day

Album: Love and Algorhythms

Mogwai

Richie Sacramento

Album: As the Love continues

Let’s Eat Grandma

Strange Conversations

Album: Two Ribbons

Sharon Van Etten

Mistakes

Album: We’ve been going about this all wrong

Tomberlin

Sunstruck

Album: I don’t know who needs to hear this

Toro Y Moi feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

The Medium

Album: Mahal