Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 05.05.2022

05 Mai

Donnerstag, 05. Mai 2022

!!!
A little Bit (more)
Album: Let it be blue

The Seratones
Good Day
Album: Love and Algorhythms

Mogwai
Richie Sacramento
Album: As the Love continues

Let’s Eat Grandma
Strange Conversations
Album: Two Ribbons

Sharon Van Etten
Mistakes
Album: We’ve been going about this all wrong

Tomberlin
Sunstruck
Album: I don’t know who needs to hear this

Toro Y Moi feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra
The Medium
Album: Mahal

Melody’c Echo Chamber
Alma
Album: Emotional Eternal