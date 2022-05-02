Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 02.05.2022

02 Mai

Montag, 02. Mai 2022

Tommy Guerrero
Zapata´s Boots
Album: Return of the Bastard

Tommy Guerrero
So Blue Its Black
Album: Loose Grooves and Bastard Blues

Michelle Gurevich
Goodbye My Dictator
-

Shilpa Ray
Bootlickers of the Patriarchy
Album: Portrait of a Lady

Gabriels
One And Only
-

Pusha T
Just So You Remember
Album: It´s Almost Dry

David Holmes feat Raven Violet
It´s Over If We Ran Out of Love
-

Toro Y Moi
Low Shoulders
Album: Causers Of This

Toro Y Moi
Deja Vu
Album: Mahal

Francoise Hardy
Mon Amie La Rose
Album: Mon Amie La Rose