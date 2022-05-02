Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 02. Mai 2022

Tommy Guerrero

Zapata´s Boots

Album: Return of the Bastard

Tommy Guerrero

So Blue Its Black

Album: Loose Grooves and Bastard Blues

Michelle Gurevich

Goodbye My Dictator

-

Shilpa Ray

Bootlickers of the Patriarchy

Album: Portrait of a Lady

Tommy Guerrero

So Blue Its Black

Album: Loose Grooves and Bastard Blues

Gabriels

One And Only

-

Pusha T

Just So You Remember

Album: It´s Almost Dry

David Holmes feat Raven Violet

It´s Over If We Ran Out of Love

-

Toro Y Moi

Low Shoulders

Album: Causers Of This

Toro Y Moi

Deja Vu

Album: Mahal