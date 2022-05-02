Playlist Ralf Summer
02. Mai
Montag, 02. Mai 2022
Tommy Guerrero
Zapata´s Boots
Album: Return of the Bastard
Tommy Guerrero
So Blue Its Black
Album: Loose Grooves and Bastard Blues
Michelle Gurevich
Goodbye My Dictator
-
Shilpa Ray
Bootlickers of the Patriarchy
Album: Portrait of a Lady
Tommy Guerrero
So Blue Its Black
Album: Loose Grooves and Bastard Blues
Gabriels
One And Only
-
Pusha T
Just So You Remember
Album: It´s Almost Dry
David Holmes feat Raven Violet
It´s Over If We Ran Out of Love
-
Toro Y Moi
Low Shoulders
Album: Causers Of This
Toro Y Moi
Deja Vu
Album: Mahal
Francoise Hardy
Mon Amie La Rose
Album: Mon Amie La Rose