Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 29.04.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

29 April

Freitag, 29. April 2022

Action Bronson
Ninety One
Album: Cocodrillo Turbo

Automatic
New Beginning
Album: Excess

Die Sterne
Alles was ich will
Album: Hallo Euphoria

Toro Y Moi
Postman
Album: MAHAL

Janet Jackson
Got’ Til It’s Gone
Album: The Velvet Rope

The Pharcyde
Runnin’ (Rae & Christian Remix Instrumental)
Album: Labcabincalifornia

J Dilla
Don’t Cry
Album: Donuts

Jochen Distelmeyer
Ich sing für dich
Album: Gefühlte Wahrheiten

Crucchi Gang
Cavaliere D’Argento
-

Nichtseattle
Ein Freund
Album: Kommunistenlibido

The Lemonheads
It’s A Shame About Ray
Album: It’s A Shame About Ray

Billy Crudup & Jennifer Aniston
Not While I’m Around
Album: OST The Morning Show

Oscar Isaac
Green Green Rocky Road
Album: OST Inside Llewyn Davis

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Moor Mother
War Memoir
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

Die P
Don’t Stop
-

The Kings Of Dubrock
Rude Boy Django
Album: Dubbies On Top

Kelly Lee Owens
One
Album: LP.8