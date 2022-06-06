Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 06.06.2022

06 Juni

Montag, 06. Juni 2022

Stevie Wonder
Tuesday Heartbreak
Album: Talking Book

Little Stevie Wonder
Fingertips, Part 2
Stevie Wonder
You got it bad, girl
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Blame it on the sun
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Superstition
Album: Talking Book

Beck, Bogert & Appice
Superstition
AlbuM: Beck, Bogert & Appice

Stevie Wonder
You are the sunshine of my life
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
I believe (when I fall in love with you it'll be forever)
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
You and I (we can conquer the world)
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Lookin' for another pure love
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Big Brother
Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder
Maybe your Baby
Album: Talking Book