Playlist Noe Noack

Mittwoch, 27. April 2022

Lawyer! Lawyer!

Agenda

Album: So so sorry

Grove

Bloodsucka

Sorry

There's so many people that want to be loved

Fontaines D.C.

The Couple Across The Way

Album: Skinty Fia

Le Tigre

Deceptacion (DFA Remix)

Album: Remix

Bronski Beat

Smalltown Boy

Spiritualized

Always Together with you

Album: Everything was beautiful