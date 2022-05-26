Playlist Roderich Fabian
26. Mai
Donnerstag, 26. Mai 2022
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Knife Edge
Album: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
David Bowie
Ziggy Stardust
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
David Bowie
Starman
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
David Bowie
Lady Stadust
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
David Bowie
Star
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
David Bowie
Andy Warhol
Album: Hunky Dory
David Bowie
Hang on to yourself
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
Arnold Corns
Hang on to yourself
Single
The Legendary Stardust Cowboyy
Paralyzed
Single
David Bowie
Suffragette City
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
David Bowie
Five Years
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
Seu Jorge
Five Years
Album: The Life Aquatic Studio Sessions
David Bowie
Moonage Daydream
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
David Bowie
Rock and Roll Suicide
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars
Bauhaus
Ziggy Stardust
Single