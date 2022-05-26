Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 26.05.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

26 Mai

Donnerstag, 26. Mai 2022

Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Knife Edge
Album: Emerson, Lake & Palmer

David Bowie
Ziggy Stardust
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie
Starman
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie
Lady Stadust
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie
Star
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie
Andy Warhol
Album: Hunky Dory

David Bowie
Hang on to yourself
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

Arnold Corns
Hang on to yourself
Single

The Legendary Stardust Cowboyy
Paralyzed
Single

David Bowie
Suffragette City
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie
Five Years
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

Seu Jorge
Five Years
Album: The Life Aquatic Studio Sessions

David Bowie
Moonage Daydream
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

David Bowie
Rock and Roll Suicide
Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars

Bauhaus
Ziggy Stardust
Single


0