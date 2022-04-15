Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 15.04.2022

15 April

Freitag, 15. April 2022

Neil Young
The Emperor of  Wyoming
Album: Neil Young

Neil Young
Harvest
Album: Harvest

Neil Young
A Man needs a Maid
Album: Harvest

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers
A Man needs a Maid
Album: Imposter

Neil Young
Are you ready for the Country?
Album: Harvest

Neil Young
Words
Album: Harvest

Neil Young
Heart of Gold
Album: Harvest

Boney M
Heart of Gold
Album: Nightflight to Venus

Neil Young
Old Man
Album: Harvest

Neil Young
Alabama
Album: Harvest

Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sweet Home Alabama
Album: Second Helping

Neil Young
The Needle and the Damage done
Album: Harvest

Neil Young
Out on the Weekend
Album: Harvest