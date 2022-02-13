Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 13.02.2022

13 Februar

Sonntag, 13. Februar 2022

Ja, Panik
The Cure
The Album: Die Gruppe

Ja, Panik
Apokalypse or Revolution
Album: Die Gruppe

Apparat
Silia (Capri-Revolution)
Album: Soundtracks

Ja, Panik
Apparat
Soap & Skin
Me and the Devil
Album: Sugarbread

Apparat
Apparat
Soap & Skin
Apparat
Apparat
Ja, Panik
Ja, Panik
Modern life is war - attacca
Album: DMD KIU LIT

Ela Minus
they told us it was hard, but they were wrong
Album: acts of rebellion

Ela Minus
el cielo no es de nadie
Album: acts of rebellion

Ela Minus
Apparat
Soap & Skin
What a wonderful world
Single

Apparat
Soap & Skin
Apparat
Apparat
Ja, Panik
Apokalypse or Revolution
Album: Die Gruppe