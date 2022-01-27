Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 27.01.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

27 Januar

Donnerstag, 27. Januar 2022

Lucinda Williams
Paint it black
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 6: You are cordially invited...A Tribute to the Rolling Stones

Fickle Friends
I love you to death
Album: Are we gonna bea alright?

Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Human Race
Album: Barn

Jana Horn
Driving
Album: Optimism

The Cure
A Forest
Album: Greatest Hits

SOAK
Last July
Album: Single

Yard Act
Dead Horse
Album: The Overload

Broadcast
Sixty Forty
Album: Single

Susanna
Alchemy of Suffering
Album: Single