Playlist Roderich Fabian
27. Januar
Donnerstag, 27. Januar 2022
Lucinda Williams
Paint it black
Album: Lu's Jukebox Vol. 6: You are cordially invited...A Tribute to the Rolling Stones
Fickle Friends
I love you to death
Album: Are we gonna bea alright?
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Human Race
Album: Barn
Jana Horn
Driving
Album: Optimism
The Cure
A Forest
Album: Greatest Hits
SOAK
Last July
Album: Single
Yard Act
Dead Horse
Album: The Overload
Broadcast
Sixty Forty
Album: Single
Susanna
Alchemy of Suffering
Album: Single