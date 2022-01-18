Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 18.01.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

18 Januar

Dienstag, 18. Januar 2022

Mitski
The only heartbreaker
Album: Love Me More

Gabriels
Blame
Album: Bloodline

The Umlauts
Boiler
Album: Single

Apsilon
Köfte
Album: Gast

Wet Leg
Chaise Longue
Album: Single

Sophia Blenda
Wie laut es war
Album: Single

Doppelfinger
Seasonal affective disorder
-

Danger Dan
Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Album: Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt

Antilopen Gang, Bobby Fletcher & Koljah
10 von 10
Album: Antilopen Geldwäsche Sampler 1

Los Bitchos
Pista (Great start)
-

Lael Neale
Hotline
Album: Single