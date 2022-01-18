Playlist Katja Engelhardt
18. Januar
Dienstag, 18. Januar 2022
Mitski
The only heartbreaker
Album: Love Me More
Gabriels
Blame
Album: Bloodline
The Umlauts
Boiler
Album: Single
Apsilon
Köfte
Album: Gast
Wet Leg
Chaise Longue
Album: Single
Sophia Blenda
Wie laut es war
Album: Single
Doppelfinger
Seasonal affective disorder
-
Danger Dan
Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Album: Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Antilopen Gang, Bobby Fletcher & Koljah
10 von 10
Album: Antilopen Geldwäsche Sampler 1
Los Bitchos
Pista (Great start)
-
Lael Neale
Hotline
Album: Single