Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 17.01.2022

17 Januar

Montag, 17. Januar 2022

Kate Tempest
More Pressure
Single

The Wombats
This car drives all by itself
Album: Fix The World, Not Yourself

Let's Eat Grandma
Happy New Year
Single

Bonobo
Age Of Phase
Album: Fragments

SURV
Mirage
Single

Earl Sweatshirt
SICK!
Album: SICK!

Earl Sweatshirt
2010
Album: SICK!

Cat Power
Against The Wind
Album: Covers

Spoon
Wild
Single

Lael Neale
Hotline
Single

Warmth
Decade
Album: Retrospective

Gwendoline
Chevalier Ricard
Album: Apres C'Est Gobelet!


