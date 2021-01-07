Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 07. Januar 2022

International Music

Leaving Home

Album: We Love Music

Tweet

Oops (Oh My) ft Missy Elliott

Album: Southern Hummingbird

The Streets

Let's Push Things Forward

Album: Original Pirate Material

Missy Elliott

Work lt ft Ludacris

Album: Under Construction

Erobique

Urlaub in Italien

Single

Hamburg Spinners

Der Magische Kraken

Album: Der Magische Kraken

Dope Lemon

Rose Pink Cadillac

Album: Rose Pink Cadillac

Gabriels

Blame

Album: Bloodline EP

Little Simz

Point and Kill ft Obongjayar

Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Little Simz

I Love You, I Hate You

Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Adele

Hold On

Album: 30

The Smile

You Will Never Work in Television Again

Single

Bärchen und die Milchbubis

Jung kaputt spart Altersheime

Album: Endlich komplett betrunken

Weekend

Carnival Headache

Album: Varieté

Tierra Whack

Stand Up

Album: Rap? EP

LeRoy & Angela Aux

Nichts war um die Ecke

Album: Es gibt Dinge

Majid Soula

Win Terram

Album: Chant Amazigh

Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy

The Wild Kindness (Ft. Cassie Berman) (David Berman Cover)

Album: Blind Date Party

Firnwald

All The Ends (with the unused word)

Album: Neon Heritage

Firnwald

Over (With Nadine Abanda)

Album: Neon Heritage

Firnwald

Revrev

Album: Neon Heritage

Firnwald

this room (with evaversum)

Album: Neon Heritage

Logan Lynch & Bitch

Standing In The Way Of Control

Album: V.A. Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)

David Bowie

Rock'n'Roll Suicide

Album: The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust