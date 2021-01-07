Playlist Ralf Summer
07. Januar
Freitag, 07. Januar 2022
International Music
Leaving Home
Album: We Love Music
Oops (Oh My) ft Missy Elliott
Album: Southern Hummingbird
The Streets
Let's Push Things Forward
Album: Original Pirate Material
Missy Elliott
Work lt ft Ludacris
Album: Under Construction
Erobique
Urlaub in Italien
Single
Hamburg Spinners
Der Magische Kraken
Album: Der Magische Kraken
Dope Lemon
Rose Pink Cadillac
Album: Rose Pink Cadillac
Gabriels
Blame
Album: Bloodline EP
Little Simz
Point and Kill ft Obongjayar
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz
I Love You, I Hate You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Adele
Hold On
Album: 30
The Smile
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Single
Bärchen und die Milchbubis
Jung kaputt spart Altersheime
Album: Endlich komplett betrunken
Weekend
Carnival Headache
Album: Varieté
Tierra Whack
Stand Up
Album: Rap? EP
LeRoy & Angela Aux
Nichts war um die Ecke
Album: Es gibt Dinge
Majid Soula
Win Terram
Album: Chant Amazigh
Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy
The Wild Kindness (Ft. Cassie Berman) (David Berman Cover)
Album: Blind Date Party
Firnwald
All The Ends (with the unused word)
Album: Neon Heritage
Firnwald
Over (With Nadine Abanda)
Album: Neon Heritage
Firnwald
Revrev
Album: Neon Heritage
Firnwald
this room (with evaversum)
Album: Neon Heritage
Logan Lynch & Bitch
Standing In The Way Of Control
Album: V.A. Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)
David Bowie
Rock'n'Roll Suicide
Album: The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust
Burial
Shadow Paradise
Album: Antidawn EP