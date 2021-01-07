Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 07.01.2021

07 Januar

Freitag, 07. Januar 2022

International Music
Leaving Home
Album: We Love Music

Tweet
Oops (Oh My) ft Missy Elliott
Album: Southern Hummingbird

The Streets
Let's Push Things Forward
Album: Original Pirate Material

Missy Elliott
Work lt ft Ludacris
Album: Under Construction

Erobique
Urlaub in Italien
Single

Hamburg Spinners
Der Magische Kraken
Album: Der Magische Kraken

Dope Lemon
Rose Pink Cadillac
Album: Rose Pink Cadillac

Gabriels
Blame
Album: Bloodline EP

Little Simz
Point and Kill ft Obongjayar
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Little Simz
I Love You, I Hate You
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Adele
Hold On
Album: 30

The Smile
You Will Never Work in Television Again
Single

Bärchen und die Milchbubis
Jung kaputt spart Altersheime
Album: Endlich komplett betrunken

Weekend
Carnival Headache
Album: Varieté

Tierra Whack
Stand Up
Album: Rap? EP

LeRoy & Angela Aux
Nichts war um die Ecke
Album: Es gibt Dinge

Majid Soula
Win Terram
Album: Chant Amazigh

Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy
The Wild Kindness (Ft. Cassie Berman) (David Berman Cover)
Album: Blind Date Party

Firnwald
All The Ends (with the unused word)
Album: Neon Heritage

Firnwald
Over (With Nadine Abanda)
Album: Neon Heritage

Firnwald
Revrev
Album: Neon Heritage

Firnwald
this room (with evaversum)
Album: Neon Heritage

Logan Lynch & Bitch
Standing In The Way Of Control
Album: V.A. Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)

David Bowie
Rock'n'Roll Suicide
Album: The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust

Burial
Shadow Paradise
Album: Antidawn EP


