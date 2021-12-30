Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
30. Dezember
Donnerstag, 30. Dezember 2021
The Teddybears
To Know Him is to Love Him
Album: Back to Mono
Lloyd Price
Personality
Single
Rolling Stones
Country Honk
Album: Let It Bleed
Rolling Stones
Not Fade Away
Album: Forty Licks
Country Joe & The Fish
Dirty Santa Rag
Album: Reunion
Nouvelle Vague
Too Drunk to Fuck
Album: -
Cabaret Voltaire
Nag Nag Nag
Album: -
The Tokens
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Album: -
The Mahotella Queens
Zwe Kumusha
Album: Next Stop Soweto
Alix Dobkin
The Woman in your Life is You
Album: Living with Lavender Jane
Michael Chapman
Eleuthra
Album: True North
Dean Parrish
I’m On My Way
Album: -
The Harptones & Willie Winfield
Life is but a dream
Album: -
DMX
The Story
Album: Black Gangster
Beastie Boys
Car thief
Album: Paul’s Boutique
Lugo, D’Errico, Moye, Geerken
Condoleezzi Risi Bisi
Album: The Gray Goose
Arik Brauer
Sie hab’n a Haus Baut
Album: -
Stereo Total
Baby Boom Ohne Mich
Album: Baby Ouh!
Johnny Ventura
Guajira con Soul
Album: The Bad Boogaloo
U-Roy
OK Corral
Album: -
The Kingsmen
Louie Louie
Album: Wild and Wooly
Taj Mahal
Cake Walk Into Town
Album: Jazz ButcherAn Evening with…
Children of Bodom
Down the Drain
Album: Sex and Travel
Bill Haley & The Comets
Are You Dead Yet?
Album: Children of Bodom
Ray Charles & Gladys Knight
Farewell, So Long, Good Bye
Album: The King of Rock and Roll
Heaven Help Us All
Genius Loves Company
Album: Ray Charles & Gladys Knight