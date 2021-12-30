Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Von: Zündfunk

Stand: 30.12.2021

30 Dezember

Donnerstag, 30. Dezember 2021

The Teddybears
To Know Him is to Love Him
Album: Back to Mono

Lloyd Price
Personality
Single

Rolling Stones
Country Honk
Album: Let It Bleed

Rolling Stones
Not Fade Away
Album: Forty Licks

Country Joe & The Fish
Dirty Santa Rag
Album: Reunion

Nouvelle Vague
Too Drunk to Fuck
Album: -

Cabaret Voltaire
Nag Nag Nag
Album: -

The Tokens
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Album: -

The Mahotella Queens
Zwe Kumusha
Album: Next Stop Soweto

Alix Dobkin
The Woman in your Life is You
Album: Living with Lavender Jane

Michael Chapman
Eleuthra
Album: True North

Dean Parrish
I’m On My Way
Album: -

The Harptones & Willie Winfield
Life is but a dream
Album: -

DMX
The Story
Album: Black Gangster

Beastie Boys
Car thief
Album: Paul’s Boutique

Lugo, D’Errico, Moye, Geerken
Condoleezzi Risi Bisi
Album: The Gray Goose

Arik Brauer
Sie hab’n a Haus Baut
Album: -

Stereo Total
Baby Boom Ohne Mich
Album: Baby Ouh!

Johnny Ventura
Guajira con Soul
Album: The Bad Boogaloo

U-Roy
OK Corral
Album: -

The Kingsmen
Louie Louie
Album: Wild and Wooly

Taj Mahal
Cake Walk Into Town
Album: Jazz ButcherAn Evening with…

Children of Bodom
Down the Drain
Album: Sex and Travel

Bill Haley & The Comets
Are You Dead Yet?
Album: Children of Bodom

Ray Charles & Gladys Knight
Farewell, So Long, Good Bye
Album: The King of Rock and Roll

Heaven Help Us All
Genius Loves Company
Album: Ray Charles & Gladys Knight