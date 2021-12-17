Playlist Tobias Ruhland
17. Dezember
Freitag, 17. Dezember 2021
Jungle
All of the time
Album: Loving In Stereo
U-Roy feat. Santigold
Man next door
Album: Man next door
Parquet Courts
Walking at a downtown place
Album: Sympathy for the life
Tocotronic
Jugend ohne Gott gegen Fachismus
Album: Jugend ohne Gott gegen Fachismus
Isolation Berlin
Private Probleme
Album: Geheimnis
Sons Of Kemet feat. Kojey Radical
Hustle
Album: Black to the future
Blawan
Under Belly
Album: Woke Up Right Handed EP
The Felice Brothers
Jazz on the Autobahn
Album: From dreams to dust
Kummer
Der letzte Song (Alles wird gut) feat. Fred Rabe
Album: Der letzte Song (Alles wird gut)
Little Simz
Introvert
Album: Sometimes I might be introvert
Hamburg Spinners
Captain Flamingo
Album: Der magische Kraken
Le Ren
Dyan
Album: Dyan
James Blake
Coming back (feat. SZA)
Album: Friends that break your heart
Dawn Richard
Jacuzzi
Album: Second line
Shawn Everett, Adam Granduciel
I don't live here anymore
Album: I don't live here anymore
Wet Leg
Chaise Longue
Album: Chaise Longue
Lucy Dacus
Thumbs
Album: Home video
Sofia Kourtesis
By your side
Album: Fresia Magdalena
Little Simz
I love you, I hate you
Album: Sometimes I might be introvert
Altin Gün
Yüce Dağ Başında
Album: Yol
Danger Dan
Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Album: Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt