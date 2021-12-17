Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 17.12.2021

17 Dezember

Freitag, 17. Dezember 2021

Jungle
All of the time
Album: Loving In Stereo

U-Roy feat. Santigold
Man next door
Album: Man next door

Parquet Courts
Walking at a downtown place
Album: Sympathy for the life

Tocotronic
Jugend ohne Gott gegen Fachismus
Album: Jugend ohne Gott gegen Fachismus

Isolation Berlin
Private Probleme
Album: Geheimnis

Sons Of Kemet feat. Kojey Radical
Hustle
Album: Black to the future

Blawan
Under Belly
Album: Woke Up Right Handed EP

The Felice Brothers
Jazz on the Autobahn
Album: From dreams to dust

Kummer
Der letzte Song (Alles wird gut) feat. Fred Rabe
Album: Der letzte Song (Alles wird gut)

Little Simz
Introvert
Album: Sometimes I might be introvert

Hamburg Spinners
Captain Flamingo
Album: Der magische Kraken

Le Ren
Dyan
Album: Dyan

James Blake
Coming back (feat. SZA)
Album: Friends that break your heart

Dawn Richard
Jacuzzi
Album: Second line

Shawn Everett, Adam Granduciel
I don't live here anymore
Album: I don't live here anymore

Wet Leg
Chaise Longue
Album: Chaise Longue

Lucy Dacus
Thumbs
Album: Home video

Sofia Kourtesis
By your side
Album: Fresia Magdalena

Little Simz
I love you, I hate you
Album: Sometimes I might be introvert

Altin Gün
Yüce Dağ Başında
Album: Yol

Danger Dan
Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
Album: Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt


