Playlist Noe Noack
15. Dezember
Mittwoch, 15. Dezember 2021
Pom Pom Squad
Head Cheerleader
Album: Death of a Cheerleader
Maykel Osorbo, Gente de Zona& Descemer Bueno
Patria y Vida
Album: Single
Tocotronic
Jugend ohne Gott gegen Faschismus
Album: Single
Violent Femmes
Blister in the sun
Album: Violent Femmes
Carroll Thompson
I'm so sorry
Album: Hopelessly in Love
Michael Hurley
Boulevard
Album: The Time of the Foxgloves
Little Simz feat. Obongjayar
Point & Kill
Album: Sometimes I might be introvert