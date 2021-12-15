Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 15.12.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

15 Dezember

Mittwoch, 15. Dezember 2021

Pom Pom Squad
Head Cheerleader
Album: Death of a Cheerleader

Maykel Osorbo, Gente de Zona& Descemer Bueno
Patria y Vida
Album: Single

Tocotronic
Jugend ohne Gott gegen Faschismus
Album: Single

Violent Femmes
Blister in the sun
Album: Violent Femmes

Carroll Thompson
I'm so sorry
Album: Hopelessly in Love

Michael Hurley
Boulevard
Album: The Time of the Foxgloves

Little Simz feat. Obongjayar
Point & Kill
Album: Sometimes I might be introvert