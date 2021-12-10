Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 10. Dezember 2021

Aimee Mann

You Fall

Album: Queens of The Summer Hotel

Mdou Moctar

Ya Habibti

Album: Afrique Victime

Black Country, New Road

Instrumental

Album: For The First Time

Sophia Kennedy

Orange Tic Tac

Album: Monsters

Sons Of Kemet

To Never Forget The Source

Album: Black To The Future

Anika

Change

Album: Change

Smerz

Believer

Album: Believer

Lana Del Rey

Let Me Love You Like A Woman

Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club

Arlo Parks

Hurt

Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams

Low

The Price You Pay

Album: Hey What

Le Ren

I Already Love You

Album: Leftovers

International Music

Insel Der Verlassenheit

Album: Ententraum

The Notwist

Al Sur feat. Juana Molina

Album: Vertigo Days

Altin Gün

Kara Taprak

Album: Yol

Dawn Richard

Nostalgia

Album: Second Line - An Electro Revival

Courtney Barnett

Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To

Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

Floating Points X Pharoah Sanders X LSO

5

Album: Promises

Lump

Animal

Album: Animal

Lucy Dacus

Hot & Heavy

Album: Home Video