Playlist Ralf Summer
10. Dezember
Freitag, 10. Dezember 2021
Aimee Mann
You Fall
Album: Queens of The Summer Hotel
Mdou Moctar
Ya Habibti
Album: Afrique Victime
Black Country, New Road
Instrumental
Album: For The First Time
Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Album: Monsters
Sons Of Kemet
To Never Forget The Source
Album: Black To The Future
Anika
Change
Album: Change
Smerz
Believer
Album: Believer
Lana Del Rey
Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club
Arlo Parks
Hurt
Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams
Low
The Price You Pay
Album: Hey What
Le Ren
I Already Love You
Album: Leftovers
International Music
Insel Der Verlassenheit
Album: Ententraum
The Notwist
Al Sur feat. Juana Molina
Album: Vertigo Days
Altin Gün
Kara Taprak
Album: Yol
Dawn Richard
Nostalgia
Album: Second Line - An Electro Revival
Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time
Floating Points X Pharoah Sanders X LSO
5
Album: Promises
Lump
Animal
Album: Animal
Lucy Dacus
Hot & Heavy
Album: Home Video
Little Simz
Woman ft Cleo Sol
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert