Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 10.12.2021

10 Dezember

Freitag, 10. Dezember 2021

Aimee Mann
You Fall
Album: Queens of The Summer Hotel

Mdou Moctar
Ya Habibti
Album: Afrique Victime

Black Country, New Road
Instrumental
Album: For The First Time

Sophia Kennedy
Orange Tic Tac
Album: Monsters

Sons Of Kemet
To Never Forget The Source
Album: Black To The Future

Anika
Change
Album: Change

Smerz
Believer
Album: Believer

Lana Del Rey
Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Album: Chemtrails over the Country Club

Arlo Parks
Hurt
Album: Collapsed In Sunbeams

Low
The Price You Pay
Album: Hey What

Le Ren
I Already Love You
Album: Leftovers

International Music
Insel Der Verlassenheit
Album: Ententraum

The Notwist
Al Sur feat. Juana Molina
Album: Vertigo Days

Altin Gün
Kara Taprak
Album: Yol

Dawn Richard
Nostalgia
Album: Second Line - An Electro Revival

Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

Floating Points X Pharoah Sanders X LSO
5
Album: Promises

Lump
Animal
Album: Animal

Lucy Dacus
Hot & Heavy
Album: Home Video

Little Simz
Woman ft Cleo Sol
Album: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert


