Playlist Achim Bogdahn
06. Dezember
Montag, 06. Dezember 2021
Tom Astor
Winterzeit, Glatteiszeit
Album: Trucker Weihnacht
Girl Ray
Murder on the dancefloor
Single
Aminé
NEO
Album: Twopointfive
El Michels Affair
Uncut Gem
Album: The Abominable
Omar Kharshid
Guitar El Chark
Album: Giant & Guitar
Arca
Prada
Album: Kick II
Iuna Lux
Cold
Single
Pip Blom
Keep it together
Single
Matija
Ultrasuede
Single
Ibibio Sound Machine
Electricity
Single
Alice Phoebe Lou
Underworld
Album: Child's Play
Jacques
Ca se voit
Single