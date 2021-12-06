Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 06.12.2021



06 Dezember

Montag, 06. Dezember 2021

Tom Astor
Winterzeit, Glatteiszeit
Album: Trucker Weihnacht

Girl Ray
Murder on the dancefloor
Single

Aminé
NEO
Album: Twopointfive

El Michels Affair
Uncut Gem
Album: The Abominable

Omar Kharshid
Guitar El Chark
Album: Giant & Guitar

Arca
Prada
Album: Kick II

Iuna Lux
Cold
Single

Pip Blom
Keep it together
Single

Matija
Ultrasuede
Single

Ibibio Sound Machine
Electricity
Single

Alice Phoebe Lou
Underworld
Album: Child's Play

Jacques
Ca se voit
Single


0