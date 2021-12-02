Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 02.12.2021

Arca
Tiro
Album: Kick ii

Horsegirk
Billy
Album: Single

Jochen Distelmeyer
Toxic
Album: Songs from the Bottom Vol. 1

Robert Plant & Alsion Krauss
Trouble with my lover
Album: Raise the roof

Nell
Into my Arms
Album: Where the viaduct looms

Deep Throat Choir
Picturing
Album: In Order to know you

Advanced Chemistry
Fremd im eigenen Land
Album: Single

Milan Ring
Pick me up
Album: I'm feeling hopeful

Tara Nome Doyle
Snail I
Album: Single