Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 29.11.2021

29 November

Montag, 29. November 2021

The Divine Comedy
The Best Mistakes
Single

Nell Smith/The Flaming Lips
The Ship Song
Album: Where The Viaduct Looms

Kate Kirby
Traffic!
Album: Cool Dry Place

Ivy Sole
One More Night
Single

Flimmer
STRG+C STRG+V
Album: Vorhang auf

Lewis Parker
Wonderwall
Single

Danny Bird feat. D Double E
Selecta
Single

The Beatles
The Inner Light
Single

The Bug Club
If my mother thinks I´m happy
Album: Pure Particles

Laure Briard
Les nuits de la pleine lune
Single