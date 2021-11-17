Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 17.11.2021

Playlisten | Bild: BR

17 November

Mittwoch, 17. November 2021

Enny feat. Amia Brave
Peng Black Girls
Album: Single

The No Maddz
House Fi LIve Inna
Album: Single

Woog Riots
From Lo-Fi to Disco
Album: From Lo-Fi to Disco

Huah!
Autobahn
Album: Was machen Huah! Jetzt?

Shirin David X Kitty Kat
Be a Hoe / Break a Hoe
Album: Single

Lila Ike
Batty Rider Shorts
Album: Single

Courtney Barnett
Wrtie a list of things to look forward to
Album: Things take time, take time

H.P.Zinker
They know it all
Album: Single

Idles
The End
Album: Crawler