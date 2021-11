Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 11. November 2021

Spoon

The hardest cut

Album: Single

Fiyahdred

Anyway (Do it)

Album: Anyway

Courtney Barnett

If I don't hear from you tonight

Album: Things take time, take time

The War on Drugs

Wasted

Album: I don't live here anymore

Aimee Mann

Home by now

Album: Queens of the summer Hotel

Nilüfer Yanya

Stabilise

Album: Single

Dumbo Tracks feat Markus Acher

Everybody knows

Album: Single

Claud

Tommy

Album: Single