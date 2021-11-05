Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 05.11.2021

Playlisten

05 November

Freitag, 05. November 2021

Felice Brothers
Jazz on the Autobahn
Album: From Dreams To Dust

Radiohead
Fog (Again Again Version)
Album: Kid A Mnesia

Radiohead
Untitled v3 (Vol. 3 Kid A Mnesia)
Album: Kid A Mnesia

Modselektor
Social Distancing ft Flohio
Album: EXTLP

Fiyahdred
Tumpin'
Album: Anyway EP

Noga Erez
You So Done (Against The Machine)
Album: KIDS (Against The Machine)

Imed Alibi feat. Khalil Hentati
Hattaya
Album: Frigya

Mudhoney
Good Enough
Album: Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Hard Feelings
Holding On Too Long
Album: Hard Feelings

Hand Habits
Aquamarine
Albm: Fun House

Nightmares On Wax
Wikid ft Greentea Peng
Album: Shout Out! To Freedom...

Anna Erhard
I Wish
Album: Single

Snail Mail
Valentine
Album: Valentine

Swindle
Blow Ya Trumpet ft Knucks, Ghetts, Akala & Kojey Radical
Album: The New World

Hot Chip
Losing My Head (Superpitcher Dub)
Album: Song

Yaeji & OHHYUK
29
Album: 29 & Year to Year - Single

Embryo
Baran
Album: Song

Abba
I Still Have Faith In You
Album: Voyage

Le Ren
Dyan
Album: Leftovers


