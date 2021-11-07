Playlist Tobias Ruhland
07. November
Sonntag, 07. November 2021
Hoffmann, Reinhold
Water drops
Album: TV Source Toolbox
Salter, Alexander
Sweetness & Dirt
Album: -
Backes, Daniel
Urban Rush
Album: Timeflow II
Scholz, Mark
Smart Grid
Album: Clean tech
Nashi44
Diamonds in Gold
Album: -
Yaeji & OHHYUK
29
Album: Year to Year / 29
Nashi44
Aus der Pussy
Album: Aus der Pussy
Nashi44
Butterfly
Album: Butterfly
Mariybu
Toxic
Album: Bitchtalk
Mariybu
Alles gut
Album: Bitchtalk
Apache 207
Roller
Album: Roller
Bikini Kill
Feels Blind
Album: The first two records
Ensemble
Tracing job
Album: Reduced & Factual
Kerosin95
Meine Welt
Album: Volume1
Kerosin95
Futter
Album: Volume 1
Dawn Richard
Radio Free
Album: Second line
Sponticcia, Martin
Making of
Reason + science
Boy Genius
Bite the hand
Album: Bite the hand
Scholz, Mark
Circular Economy
Album: Clean tech
Bicep
Apricots
Album: Isles
Nura
On Fleek
Album: Auf der Suche
Yaeji & OHHYUK
29
Album: Year to Year / 29