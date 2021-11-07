Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Von: Zündfunk Generator

Stand: 07.11.2021

Hoffmann, Reinhold
Water drops
Album: TV Source Toolbox

Salter, Alexander
Sweetness & Dirt
Album: -

Backes, Daniel
Urban Rush
Album: Timeflow II

Scholz, Mark
Smart Grid
Album: Clean tech

Nashi44
Diamonds in Gold
Album: -

Yaeji & OHHYUK
29
Album: Year to Year / 29

Nashi44
Aus der Pussy
Album: Aus der Pussy

Nashi44
Butterfly
Album: Butterfly

Mariybu
Toxic
Album: Bitchtalk

Mariybu
Alles gut
Album: Bitchtalk

Apache 207
Roller
Album: Roller

Bikini Kill
Feels Blind
Album: The first two records

Ensemble
Tracing job
Album: Reduced & Factual

Kerosin95
Meine Welt
Album: Volume1

Kerosin95
Futter
Album: Volume 1

Dawn Richard
Radio Free
Album: Second line

Sponticcia, Martin
Making of
Reason + science

Boy Genius
Bite the hand
Album: Bite the hand

Scholz, Mark
Circular Economy
Album: Clean tech

Bicep
Apricots
Album: Isles

Nura
On Fleek
Album: Auf der Suche

Yaeji & OHHYUK
29
Album: Year to Year / 29