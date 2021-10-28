Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 28.10.2021

28 Oktober

Donnerstag, 28. Oktober 2021

Viagra Boys
Ain'T nice
Album: Welfare Jazz

Teitur
Laer meg at dansa
Album: Cazador de Ostras

Sierra Leone Refugee All Stars
Living like a refugee
Album: LIving like a refugee

Hand Habits
No difference
Abum: Fun House

Karen Peris
George in the car
Album: A song is way above the Lawn

Matador
Paradise (Demo)
Album: M Sessions (Compilation)

Mania D
Radiator (Natalia Beridze Mix)
Album: M Sessions (Compilation)

Truffauts
Avant de partir
Album: Chez Simon

Eleanor McEvoy
Found out by fate
Album: Gimme some wine